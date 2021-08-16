Critical Analysis: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) vs. The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and The Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and The Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 9.16% 18.37% 7.67% The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

eGain has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pulse Network has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for eGain and The Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 The Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

eGain presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than The Pulse Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of The Pulse Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eGain and The Pulse Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $72.73 million 4.73 $7.21 million $0.24 46.13 The Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than The Pulse Network.

Summary

eGain beats The Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About The Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based platform focused on content marketing and event solutions. It also develops and operate online games for social networking websites. It operates through the ICTG Platform and Pulse Network Platform segments. The ICTG Platform segment is a software marketing tools. The Pulse Network Platform segment manages and support client events or conferences. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

