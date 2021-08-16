SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.55. 878,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,827. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

