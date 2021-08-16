-$0.40 EPS Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,250. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

