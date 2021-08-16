Vipstar Coin Trading 20.5% Lower This Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00038577 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

