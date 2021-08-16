UBU Finance (UBU) One Day Volume Tops $33,348.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. UBU Finance has a market cap of $261,742.02 and $33,348.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00908358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00104787 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,985,002 coins and its circulating supply is 8,989,712 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

