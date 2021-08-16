Binance Coin Price Tops $424.18 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $424.18 or 0.00915882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.