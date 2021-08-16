Bitcoin Interest Price Down 17% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 65.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $118,760.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00330180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00145888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00157683 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

