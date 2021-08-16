Zacks Investment Research Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Hold

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPGY. BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of EXPGY remained flat at $$43.47 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

