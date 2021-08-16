TRON Trading 22.2% Higher This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, TRON has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $6.47 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001471 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001244 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

