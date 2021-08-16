Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Sells $80,226.30 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. 37,967,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,721,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $273.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

