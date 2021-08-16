Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 8,059 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37.

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,777,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

