Firo (FIRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.57 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $86.33 million and $7.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firo has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00015295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020379 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded up 846.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,198,317 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

