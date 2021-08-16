Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $733.10

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $733.10 and last traded at $733.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $733.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.95.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

