USDX Hits Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006165 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007516 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

