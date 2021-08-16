Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches Market Cap of $628,677.32

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $628,677.32 and approximately $160,787.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.30 or 0.00906143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

