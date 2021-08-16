TrueChain Market Cap Achieves $13.07 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $3.90 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00153916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00060759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00906564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048003 BTC.

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

