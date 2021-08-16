DATx Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, DATx has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $256,157.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00060759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00906564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00105061 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

