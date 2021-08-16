Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 59.5% in July

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

