Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,085. The company has a market cap of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
