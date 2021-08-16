Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,085. The company has a market cap of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.