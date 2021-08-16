Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148. Greenbriar Capital has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
