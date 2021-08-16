Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148. Greenbriar Capital has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and wind generation projects. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

