Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. 32,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

