Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29. Innovative Designs has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

