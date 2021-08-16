Crust Shadow Price Tops $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $1,892.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00897866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104255 BTC.

Crust Shadow is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

