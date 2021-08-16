BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

BRP stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,053. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.09.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

