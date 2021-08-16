Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 762,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,523. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.0% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

