MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

MAX traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 127,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -177.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

