Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.51. 274,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,782. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.