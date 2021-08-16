Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declines By 70.9%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the July 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 86,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,471. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

