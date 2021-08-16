Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,356. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

