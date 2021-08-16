Zeusshield Trading Up 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $390,590.98 and $1,292.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.00894837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103826 BTC.

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

