Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $264,298.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00131442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00157707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,070.79 or 1.00134628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.99 or 0.00906336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.31 or 0.06845014 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,117,221 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.