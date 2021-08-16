Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. International Paper reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. 2,258,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,221. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

