Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. International Paper reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.
Shares of IP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. 2,258,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,221. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.
In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
