WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $8.34

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $8.34 or 0.00018358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $37,969.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

