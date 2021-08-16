Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $10.82 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $1.43 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00892723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00103044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046234 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,963,085 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

