SEEN (SEEN) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $5,071.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00008547 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SEEN has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00892723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00103044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046234 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.