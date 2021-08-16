Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $570,062.34 and approximately $23,751.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.56 or 0.00329659 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001420 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.43 or 0.00920539 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,248 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.