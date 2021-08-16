Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGIQ remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Monday. 50,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,485. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.37. Logiq has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

