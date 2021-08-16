Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Drops By 71.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile
