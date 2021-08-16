Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Drops By 71.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

