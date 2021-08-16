Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in July

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$3.00 on Monday. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

