$128.43 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $128.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.16 million. BRP Group reported sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $534.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $543.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $730.50 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $762.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BRP Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. 214,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

