Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Million

Brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to report $32.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.44 million and the highest is $33.49 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $12.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $129.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $134.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.57 million, with estimates ranging from $160.16 million to $166.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. 539,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

