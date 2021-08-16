Kush Finance Achieves Market Cap of $255,051.77 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $255,051.77 and $81.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00158081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,504.92 or 1.00161862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00912743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,356 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

