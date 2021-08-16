SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0387 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $17,213.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00431644 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003323 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.62 or 0.01515729 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,899,599 coins and its circulating supply is 118,899,664 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

