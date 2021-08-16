Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.71 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

