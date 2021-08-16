IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,041,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN Networks stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,299,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

