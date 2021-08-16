1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISOL remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Monday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. 1mage Software has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

