$19.81 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce sales of $19.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.72 million to $19.90 million. eGain posted sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. 139,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.27 million, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,099 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

