Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 94.0% in July

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 413.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 481.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

JPC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 103,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,341. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

