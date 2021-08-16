GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.42 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. GXChain has a total market cap of $47.42 million and $7.37 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001243 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,489,842 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.