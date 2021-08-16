Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $370.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.50 million. Materion reported sales of $287.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.87. 68,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

